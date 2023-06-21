Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori suffered a blunt defeat in London

June 21, 2023
Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori suffered a blunt defeat in London

Grigor Dimitrov knocked out Ruusuvuori in two sets.

Finland tennis player Emil Ruusuvuoren career in the traditional Queen’s Club tennis ATP grass court tournament ended right in the opening round. The Finnish player lost the match against Bulgaria played in London For Grigor Dimitrov final score 6–2, 6–4.

Rusuvuori was in trouble, especially with the opponent’s swinging passes. Dimitrov hit 11 aces in the match.

Rusuvuori, on the other hand, did not manage to make a single through pass. In addition, Ruusuvuori also accumulated five double faults. Dmitrov didn’t do them at all.

Rusuvuori suffered a defeat to an experienced 32-year-old Bulgarian also at the French Open recently. Dimitrov is ranked 26th in the world tennis rankings. The Finnish player’s ATP ranking is 44th.

