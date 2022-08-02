Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori struggled from adversity to a tasty victory in Washington

The work continues in doubles and doubles.

Initial was anything but easy when Emil Ruusuvuori played his first round match at the ATP 500 tennis tournament in Washington.

Rusuvuori lost the opening set 1–6 to the United States Mackenzie MacDonald against, but won the next two 6–4, 6–4.

The victory was achieved, but through a difficult formula, when MacDonald escaped to a 3–0 lead even in the third set. In a match played on hard courts, one break can often be enough to win the set, but for MacDonald the task was impossible.

A rather average performance was enough for Rosuvuori to advance, when MacDonald made half a dozen easy mistakes in the last two games of the match.

The match the difficulty of the beginning was well illustrated when Ruusuvuori scored only two points in its first two serving shifts. The second set brought a change in the game, but also increased the mistakes of the American.

The opening round match was played on the side court of the Washington tennis area, and the situation announcements from the adjacent courts were well carried over to the Ruusuvuori and MacDonald courts.

The two had faced each other twice before. In the French Open, MacDonald won in the early summer of 2021, but Ruusuvuori equalized the statistics in Atlanta at the end of the summer.

Washington’s meeting was a match between two closely ranked. Ruusuvuori’s ranking is 46th and MacDonald is two places lower.

In the second round, Ruusuvuori will meet second-placed Poland By Hubert Hurkaczwhich is no less than 11th on the ATP list.

Along with the doubles, Ruusuvuori will continue in Washington in the doubles with an Australian Luke Saville with. The pair of foursomes passed the tournament’s qualifiers and took a long way to get a place in the main series.