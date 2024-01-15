Monday, January 15, 2024
Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori started the Australian Open with a win – fierce opposition followed

January 15, 2024
Emil Ruusuvuori advanced to the second round with a 3–1 win.

Finland Emil Ruusuvuori started the Australian Open tennis tournament with a win. In the first round, the opponent was the American who got in with a wild card Patrick Kypsonwho fell in the Finn's handling 4–6, 6–3, 6–4, 7–6 (7–4).

The match lasted a little over three hours.

Rusuvuori will have a tougher opponent in the next round, as it will be the Russian ranked third in the world Daniil Medvedev.

Rusuvuori can be found in the ranking at number 53.

