Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori started the Australian Open with a win – fierce opposition followed

Emil Ruusuvuori advanced to the second round with a 3–1 win.
Finland Emil Ruusuvuori started the Australian Open tennis tournament with a win. In the first round, the opponent was the American who got in with a wild card Patrick Kypsonwho fell in the Finn's handling 4–6, 6–3, 6–4, 7–6 (7–4).
The match lasted a little over three hours.
Rusuvuori will have a tougher opponent in the next round, as it will be the Russian ranked third in the world Daniil Medvedev.
Rusuvuori can be found in the ranking at number 53.
