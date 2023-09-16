Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori speaks for the climate and travels more than 100,000 kilometers a year: “That’s a mind-boggling reading”

Split

Almost 100,000 kilometers.

Emil Ruusuvuori presents an application on his phone that collects data about the tennis star’s travels around the world in pursuit of his profession.

One hundred thousand is the number of kilometers that the Finn has traveled in his season so far.

“That’s an insane number – and I haven’t even listed all my competitions in it yet. This application brings such a fact before the eyes, so it makes you think.”

“Everyone knows what constant flying does to the Earth.”

Emil Ruusuvuori has won hard wins during the season, he has not been able to maintain the top level from week to week: “A phased year. A lot of good things have been included – and a lot to improve,” he says.

Tennis is a global species.

Tournaments on the main tour are played in dozens of different countries. Ruusuvuori, ranked 57th in the world, has played in 17 different countries this year alone.

“At the very least, nine months of the year are spent traveling,” says Ruusuvuori.

“It is what it is. You can’t do this job if you don’t travel. It is difficult to influence the amount or manner of travel. Traveling – and especially flying – is definitely not the best part of this job.”

ATP, i.e. the organization of men’s professional players, wants to invest in green values ​​like a modern operator.

The organization launched a “Carbon tracker” for this season, with Ruusuvuori as its advertising face Dominic Thiem, Cameron Norrie and Andrey Rublev with.

With the help of the application, players can monitor their own carbon footprint – and easily offset their emissions as well.

“I was asked to be a part of this and I thought it sounded like a cool idea. As a top athlete, I feel that I am a role model for many, so my responsibility is also to raise awareness of important issues,” says Ruusuvuori.

The Finnish tennis star says he is a nature person who enjoys being away from the hustle and bustle of cities.

“The best possible place in the world to relax is the Finnish cottage landscape,” says Ruusuvuori, who is an avid fisherman.

Hard hitting a Finn has noticed signs of climate change while traveling the world.

“Extreme weather phenomena occur. Of course, the heat and humidity in many places are starting to make it difficult to play,” says Ruusuvuori, recalling tournaments in India, for example.

The tennis star tries to avoid flying as much as possible. For example, last year he stayed longer in Italy, when he was able to travel around the competitions organized in Europe, mainly by train or car.

Still, Ruusuvuori mainly travels by plane. He emphasizes that there is no actual example to follow.

“The world won’t be saved by pressing a button on the phone and compensating for my flight. Absolutely not,” says Ruusuvuori and explains that he compensates for the carbon footprint of his trips during the season.

“That’s what I hope to make people think about their choices.”

What kind of comments has Ruusuvuori received when starting such a project?

“I know that this will arouse feelings for one side or the other,” says Ruusuvuori.

He says he doesn’t follow social media conversations.

“I don’t think it’s a healthy environment at any level.”

For once, however, he had mistakenly read how people commented on ATP’s news, which stated that Ruusuvuori was compensating for the carbon footprint of its competition trips.

“The conversation there was quite negative. Something like another guy polishing his image, seeking publicity and something else like that,” the Finn laughs.

Publicity-seeking is certainly not the word that describes Rose Mountain.

On the court, the Finn is one of the more aggressive players on the tour: he attacks hard, hits hard and often even the rising ball.

Off the field, he doesn’t enjoy being in the headlines or the news. Sometimes it can even seem that Ruusuvuori avoids them.

The Finn was not an active party in this news topic either.

“Actually, as a person, I’m almost the opposite of who I am on the field,” he says.

“I’m just trying to do good. If I can lead by example, why wouldn’t I do it.”

Ruusuvuori also does other good things that have not been widely reported.

Last year, a scholarship named after a Finnish star, worth 7,000 euros, was launched, which is directed to juniors aspiring to become professionals.

“The family put as much money into my career as they could – and it all worked out. In my time, I received scholarships in the names of many different people. They were an invaluable help when I was pursuing a professional career.”

“Now I am in a position where I can help. I know very well what it means to a young player.”

Davis Cup match between Finland and the United States on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. The winner of the match advances from the first group to the next one.

