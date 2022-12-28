Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori returns from a long break: “It even felt strange when there was no clear daily rhythm”

In 2022, Ruusuvuori rose to number 40 on the world list.

Two was Finland’s number one player for a week without hitting a single tennis stroke Emil Ruusuvuoren the longest break in many years.

The Helsinki native lost in the first qualifying round of the Paris Masters tournament on the final day of October, and he has not been seen on the competition courts since. Sometimes it’s good to have fun, because Ruusuvuori accumulated more than 270 travel days last year.

“The break was good. On vacation with my girlfriend, it even felt strange when there was no clear daily rhythm,” Ruusuvuori tells STT.

According to Ruusuvuori, there are rarely such long training periods. This has been the case through a long formula: at first, almost only gym training, and the amount of tennis has been gradually increased.

When the competition calendar is empty, tennis players around the world gather in different places to train together. Ruusuvuori also took advantage of this practice before Christmas.

“We were just in Alicante, Spain, where there were many other Nordic players. In principle, you can choose from several places which suits you best.”

Really lots of good things, Ruusuvuori describes the year 2022.

The Finn rose from around 100 to 40th on the world list and collected more than a million in prize money alone. He faced several players from the top ten of the list, and even though he was winless in the matches, they are the best places for Ruusuvuori to learn.

“Defeat can come in the most obvious way, but one minute at a time you get better at it. Then, in training, you can think more carefully about what needs to be improved.”

In his opinion, the 23-year-old Finn has earned his place in the top 50. He represents a new young generation that is about to displace the top that has dominated the sport for a long time.

About older superstars Roger Federer ended his career but Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are still among the most difficult players to beat. However, more and more people have been able to shake them recently, and Ruusuvuori thinks that makes it easier to defeat the tennis greats.

“I think that if that one has won that one too, why can’t I too. Tough encounters feed self-confidence.”

Emil Ruusuvuori starts the new tennis year on the ATP tour with a competition in Pune, India. Ruusuvuori is aiming for the first ATP tournament victory of his career this season.

New the tennis year starts next Monday with an ATP tour competition in Pune, India. Ruusuvuori has bittersweet memories from there, because last February the Finn lost the final match of that tournament 1–2.

However, it is the only final of the Finnish career, although next year we aim higher.

“The first ATP tournament win is a clear goal. I also want to go further in the Grand Slams.”

In the last year, Ruusuvuori participated in each of the four value tournaments, but has not made it past the second round.

The first grand slam of the season awaits in mid-January, the Australian Open championship tournament. Ruusuvuori has loaded the biggest bangs into it.

Another important event at the beginning of the year is the final qualifying round of the Davis Cup national team tennis tournament, where Finland will face Argentina on its home court in February. The winner advances to the final tournament of 16 countries, where Finland has never reached.