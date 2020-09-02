Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori rejoiced in the victory and next faces a hard-beating Norwegian in the US Open: “Yes, this twist feels in the body”

Rose Mountain won the first five-round match of his career on Monday night.

Finland number one player in tennis singles Emil Ruusuvuori will face a Norwegian in the second round of the US Open Casper Ruudin. The match will be played on Thursday.

Rose Mountain (ATP-92) won Slovenia’s opening match on Monday night Aljaž Bedenen 6–3, 3–6, 6–1, 4–6, 6–1. Ruud (ATP-37) defeated the United States Mackenzie McDonaldin also after five-batch torsion 4–6, 4–6, 6–4, 6–3, 6–2.

After his own match, Ruusuvuori rejoiced in his first grand slam match win.

“First, the first win at the grand slam level feels good. A really good match as a whole – today [maanantaina] there was good tennis and tight torque. Each batch was relatively flat and there were twists and turns in both directions. I am pleased and now look ahead to the next match, “says Rose Mountain Tennis Association bulletin.

Rose Mountain noted that he “handled well” the first five-round match of his career.

“Yes, this twist feels like a body, but it’s a normal feeling, even though the strain was hard.”

On the other Ruud, who will meet in the round, is a familiar player to Ruusuvuori, as they trained together in Helsinki before leaving for the United States.

“It doesn’t matter so much who’s on the other side of the net. I go to play my own game and build it, ”Ruusuvuori states in the press release.

“The field here is fast and through aggression it is good to build a game. The bounce of the ball is also really low and it brings challenges both playfully and physically. ”

Rose Mountain reminds us that Ruud has a strong palm.

“We know each other’s game styles well, so let’s see what comes on Thursday, but with a good feel for it,” Ruusuvuori said in a press release.