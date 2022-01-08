Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori put Rafael Nadal in a tight spot: broke the superstar’s feed, but the last crunch was still incomplete

Rose Mountain and Nadal meet at the ATP tournament in Melbourne.

Finland Emil Rose Mountain played strong tennis on Saturday in the semifinals of the Melbourne ATP tournament, ranked first in Spain Rafael Nadalia against. Nadal took a nearly two-hour match 6-4, 7-5.

In the opening round, both kept their feeds up to a 5-4 situation. Rose Mountain made a double mistake in his own passing turn in an awkward position: multiple grand slam winner Nadal got the wilderness ball and didn’t miss it.

The second batch was even tighter. In situation 2–2, there was a breaking ball on Rose Mountain, but Nadal cleared it. Nadal rose to the 5–3 lead with a feed-in break, but the Finn’s strong battle paid off: first he held his own pass and immediately broke Nadal’s pass: 5–5.

In situation 5–5, Ruusuvuori had a breaking ball for Nadal’s feed, but the Finn didn’t quite have time to catch up with the Spaniard. When Rose Mountain fed in a 5-6 situation, he led the game 40-30, but Nadal eventually twisted the match ball for himself. Ruusuvuori’s handball took a long time and the match ended there.