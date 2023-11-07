Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori plays in Tali with a “sock” on his arm – now tells what it’s all about

In the Tali challenger tournament, Finland’s number one player started with a narrow victory.

7.11. 20:05

Emil Rose Mountain avoided the tournament organizers’ nightmare by turning his opening round match into a victory in the tennis challenger competition in sold-out Tali.

The Rose Mountain covered Belgium Joris De Looren 4-6, 6-0, 6-1.

“It was behind the rock that I was able to raise the level of my own game. There is no match routine,” Ruusuvuori said in Tali.

Finland’s number one player plays for the first time in four years in the Tali challenger tournament. Ruusuvuori won the competition in November 2019, but “grew out” of these circles.

Now it was time to return, partly forced. Ruusuvuori needs matches and game experience before the Davis Cup finals.

“I haven’t played enough, and that’s why the beginning was difficult.”

ATP points You can’t win the Davis Cup, but there you can mend broken self-confidence and write history. In particular, Ruusuvuori needs self-confidence and a match routine the most.

The Tali tournament has also grown to a record size. The challenger tournament is classified as a series of 125 competitions. The winner gets 125 points, and only a few challenger races in the world are bigger.

Rusuvuori is having a two-part season. Individual wins and random results are great, but the whole thing threatened to become flat.

One big reason for low energy is getting sick or injured at the end of the summer.

“I burned out. There were problems like that. My health failed me, I didn’t recover and my body started to whine,” Ruusuvuori said openly.

During the injury break, the US Open and the entire Asian tour were missed, among other things.

Ruusuvuori took care of the first round match in Tali after a rough start.

in Asia Rusuvuori became very ill. The disease, either Corona or some other that Ruusuvuori himself does not know, pressed into his lungs.

“In China I was in pain for a really long time, and it only got worse. The game had to be called off.”

When Ruusuvuori returned to the field, the style had also changed. He started wearing a tourniquet on his arm.

Long arm presses are rare in tennis, but very common in basketball, starting with Lauri Markkase.

“There are also problems with the elbow there. When you’ve been away for a long time and you start training hard, the patches don’t last.”

August from mid-October to mid-October, Ruusuvuori could only play three singles matches – all in the Davis Cup in Split.

Luckily played when his and Otto Virtanen with the win, Finland secured a historic place in the Malaga finals.

Ruusuvuori’s ATP ranking slipped due to the summer’s modest games and autumn’s absences to the numbers where he was last at the beginning of 2022. The downhill is not big, but the direction is still wrong.

“When you haven’t raced in two months, you can see it in the ranking.”

Although the year as a whole does not dazzle, the best ATP ranking of my career, 37, fits into the spring.

The ranking jumped when Ruusuvuori advanced to the quarterfinals of the Miami masters tournament. It produced a big pot of points and money.

Rusuvuori had a top hit at the tennis Dacis Cup in Split in October. See also Football | Morocco's surprise victory led to riots in Belgium and the Netherlands

Miami the flash was too lonely. Ruusuvuori has one big problem. He has had far too little success in grand slam tournaments.

In his career, Ruusuvuori has played 13 times in the main series of grand slam singles, but at best only advanced to the second round.

Faith, credit and hopes for a new boost in Ruusuvuuori’s career are given by this year’s wins. For the first time in his career, he defeated four players from the top 15 of the ATP list.

Even good individual victories have not been refined into success in the four biggest and most prestigious tournaments.

At their best, Ruusuvuori’s beats can withstand even a strict comparison. It’s still a different thing to play with the best-of-five system, where three set wins are required. And the same would have to be repeated night after night.

Otto Virtanen will play his 1st round match on Wednesday at 17:30. Rusuvuori will play the second round of the match on Thursday.