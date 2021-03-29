Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori plays a top tournament in Miami, still a long way to Jarkko Nieminen’s achievements at the same age

Italy’s upcoming superstar Jannik Sinner is coming up for the Miami Masters tournament.

Finland the number one player in tennis Emil Ruusuvuori will be able to play an interesting match in the Miami Masters tournament on Tuesday.

Rose Mountain will face Italy in the fourth round, among the top 16 Jannik Sinnerin, 19.

There is a fairly consensus in the tennis world that Sinner will become a superstar of the sport. There is still a little way to go, but the route looks very smooth.

Sinnerin the physical essence is more reminiscent of a college student who enjoys reading books than a top athlete in a demanding sport, but the beats tell another. Sinner makes a tremendous dive, but misses the ball.

Rose Mountain and Sinner met at the Canberra Challenger Tournament in Bendigo in early 2020. Rose Mountain won 6–3, 6–4, but a lot has happened since then.

Last November, Sinner won the Sofia ATP tournament and his new stunt in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open. Ruusuvuori has Nur-Sultan’s semi-finals at the end of last year against two tournament wins.

Ruusuvuori has raised its ATP ranking by 38 articles since the beginning of last year, Sinner 47. The readings are now: Ruusuvuori 83 and Sinner 31.

Miami In the second round of the Masters, Rose Mountain defeated Germany Alexander Zverevin, which is among the top ten in the world, with its ATP ranking seventh.

Often after a great win, the next round becomes difficult. So it was with Mount Rose, but he showed his character by taking the triple struggle to Sweden. Mikael Ymer against 4–6, 6–1, 7–5.

Faith was put to the test in the 6-5 situation in the third installment when Rose Mountain fed two double mistakes. He assembled himself and held a decisive game and took the match.

The pass is a punch that should pass when Rose Mountain encounters Sinner. With soft and easy second passes, your opponent’s cannon can bounce.

Rose Mountain career is in good spirits, go to fight in Tuesday any way. How good Ruusuvuori is is often teeming with in Finnish tennis circles Jarkko Nieminen compared to.

Comparing the two eras is very tricky, but some signs are visible.

Rose Mountain turns 22 this week. He ranks sixth in the world in the rankings of players under the age of 22. Nieminen was in the same position in the summer of 2003 before turning 22.

In many other statistics, Ruusuvuori is behind Nieminen. Prior to his 22nd birthday, Nieminen made it to the finals of four ATP tournaments, the fourth round at the French Open and the third at Wimbledon.

Nieminen’s ATP Ranking was as high as 28 in the week he celebrated his 22nd birthday. Rose Mountain is 83rd and at least 75 next week.

A long break in competition caused by the coronavirus can affect Ruusuvuori’s ATP investments and success, but a mandatory break in competition can also be reduced, which has provided a good opportunity to correct the shortcomings.

In Nieminen’s career, the end point of the ATP ranking hit 13 in the summer of 2006. The peak numbers of Ruusuvuori are just coming.

The match between Ruusuvuori and Sinner in the fourth round will come from Dplay and Eurosport on Tuesday. The exact time of the match is not yet known.