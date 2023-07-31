Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori opened his US tour with a win

Rusuvuori continues to the second round of the Washington tournament.

31.7. 21:26

Finland tennis number one Emil Ruusuvuori started his US tour with a win on Monday. He defeated France in the opening round of the ATP 500 tournament in Washington Constant Lestienne 6–4, 6–4.

Ruusuvuori, ranked 55th in the world rankings, has beaten Lestienne (ATP ranking 109) twice in three meetings.

Rusuvuori will next face Japan in the second round Yoshihito Nishiokan.