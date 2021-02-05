The lottery of a Finnish star is both interesting and hard.

Finland with tennis racket Emil on the Rose Mountain there was an interesting lottery in the Australian Open. Rose Mountain faces a top French player Gaël Monfilsin in the first round of the duel.

Monfils is not only a star-class player, he is also an acrobatic entertainer whose movement manages to delight tennis spectators year after year.

Often long ball rallies seem to be over until Monfils still digs the ball into the game as he slides almost in spaghetti along the hard surface. His best beats are like tricks that many other players don’t get to succeed even in practice.

Rose Mountain lottery luck can also be said to be hard. Monfils is tenth in the tournament and a big pre-match of the match.

Adding to the starting lineup is the added excitement that Rose Mountain and Monfils were training in Melbourne before the start of the tournament. Rose Mountain knew the French opponent before, at least from the TV pictures, but now the style of play of both is somehow familiar to each other.

Monfils, 34, was the number one player in the world in his junior days and lived up to his expectations. Only numerous injuries have slowed the ascent to the very sharpest peak.

Monfils won his first ATP tournament in Sopot, Poland in 2005 and has since taken a total of ten titles. That sets Monfils apart from the world’s top row in that he doesn’t have any grand slam titles.