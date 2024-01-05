Friday, January 5, 2024
Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori marched to the semi-finals in Hong Kong – the Russian opponent hit his racket in frustration

January 5, 2024
Emil Ruusuvuori marched to the semi-finals in Hong Kong – the Russian opponent hit his racket in frustration

Emil Ruusuvuori grabbed the eighth semi-final spot of his career on the ATP tour.

Finland Emil Ruusuvuori advanced to the semifinals of the Hong Kong ATP tennis tournament by defeating the Russian in the quarterfinals Pavel Kotov set 6–3, 7–6 (7–4).

Ruusuvuori will face the winner in the semi-finals by Sebastian Ofner and Roberto Bautista Agutin of the match between

The semifinal spot is the eighth of the Finnish career on the ATP tour.

“I'm happy with my win in straight two sets. Kotov started playing much better at the end of the second set when I was able to serve from the match at 5-4. I played a good tie-break. I was especially successful in the last points. In the semis I'll try to bring out my best. That's what I'll focus on, and we'll see, what is it enough for”, comments Ruusuvuori Tennisliiton on the website.

The loss clearly took a toll on Kotovi. He slammed his racket in anger after losing the ball before the match ball.

Previously this week, Ruusuvuori took its first win in the third attempt Karen from Hatshanov set 7–6 (7–2), 2–6, 6–2. The Russian Hatshanov was ranked second in the tournament.

Ruusuvuori, 24, from Helsinki, has been playing professionally since 2018 and earned 3.3 million dollars (3 million euros). He is ranked 69th in the world tennis rankings.

