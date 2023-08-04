Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori lost again to Grigor Dimitrov

Harri Heliövaara and Lloyd Glasspool advanced to the semifinals of the doubles at the ATP 500 tournament in Washington.

3.8. 21:36

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov has won all three matches and their seven tennis sets for Finland Emil Ruusuvuorta against.

On Thursday, the duo met in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 tournament in Washington, USA, and the Bulgarian was better 6–4, 6–3.

The two-set match lasted more than an hour and three quarters, because several innings were decided by extra balls. Dimitrov (ATP-20) took more than Ruusuvuori (ATP-55).

The two previous meetings between the players are from this summer: the second round of the French Open tennis tournament and the first round of the London Queen’s Club ATP tournament.

Ruusuvuori managed to win two matches in Washington, when the previous four tournaments had ended in the opening round.

From paternity leave returned Harri Heliövaara has advanced its British counterpart by Lloyd Glasspool with in the same tournament to the semi-finals of the doubles.

The third-ranked pair will next face either the unranked duo Juan Sebastian Cabal / Matthew Ebden or a wild card Mackenzie McDonald and Ben Shelton’s.