Rose Mountain hurt eight places on the tennis racket after a great success at the ATP Masters in Miami.

Emil Ruusuvuori rose as expected to 75th on the fresh world list of tennis men. The ranking is the best in Ruusuvuori’s career, which turned 22 last week.

Rose Mountain hurt eight places on the list after a great success at the ATP Masters in Miami. Rose Mountain reached the fourth round in Florida, breaking the road in Italy Jannik Sinner. The Italian survived the final of the tournament, but lost it to Poland Hubert Hurkaczille.

Hurkacz, who rose to the top of the chart, bounced 21st to 16th on the list, and Sinner reached 23rd.

ROSE LINING is fourth on the all-time list of Finnish male players. His predecessors are Jarkko Nieminen, which ranked 13th in the summer of 2006. Brother Paloheimo and Aki Rahunen reached 48th and 57th place in 1990.

The men’s top five remained unchanged. The number one list is Serbian Novak Djokovic before Russia Daniil Medvedev, Spain Rafael Nadalia, Austria Dominic Thiem and Greece Stefanos Tsitsipasia.

A veteran returning from a long sick leave Roger Federer is the seventh for Alexander Zverev overtook him by one place.