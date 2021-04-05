Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori is the third most popular player, Sebastian Korda climbed the most

Second-generation player Korda has received rocket-like praise for his career.

Miami The Masters 1000 tournament took the almost unprecedented buoyancy of a multiplayer tennis career.

Emil Ruusuvuori was the third best runner-up in the list of the top 100 with his eight-point betrayal. Advancing to the fourth round brought a lot of good and a new record ranking to 75th.

Polish who won the tournament Hubert Hurkacz bounced 21 places, but the week’s climber champion was still U.S. Sebastian Korda. He pained 22 places to 65th.

Miami’s semi-finals were the accelerator of Korda’s rise, and on the way one player out of the top ten was defeated.

Rises to more than 20 places are not everyday among the top 100, but below a hundred are completely mundane.

Thanks to its rise, Korda is ranked third highest among players born in the 21st century. Only Canada wedges ahead Felix Auger-Aliassime (ATP-22) and Italian Jannik Sinner, who rose to 23rd place in the Canadian position thanks to Miami ‘s final position. Like Rose Mountain, he improved his ranking by eight steps.

Another knee player Korda has taken off on an ATP tour since last fall. Korda lost to Rose Mountain in the first round at the Cincinnati Masters in New York last year.

Korda survived the qualifiers for the Cincinnati Main Series when his ATP ranking at the time was only 225.

After the defeat on Rose Mountain, it started to happen. Repeat the rush from the qualifiers for the fourth round of the French Open and only Rafael Nadal made the young man’s pace stop.

Korda started in 2021 by surviving the Delray Beach final, where Hurkacz was defeated. The Miami Masters was like a continuum to all this.

“I like to play against the world’s tops,” Korda said on the ATP website after losing in Miami to Russia. Andrei Rubleville.

“This week showed that I keep up with the pace of the world’s tops. It was a really positive week. I got a lot out of this and I hope I can play well with the crowd as well. ”

Junior Korda was at the forefront of the world. He won the Australian Youth Championship in 2018 exactly 20 years after his father Petr Korda had won the Australian Grand Slam.

In the French Open junior series, the Kordan road was enough for the semi-finals, but a month later Otto Virtanen held a big surprise and dropped him on the Wimbledon opening round.

The coronavirus and the long break in competition it caused suited Korda. He even thought it would take his game forward when it was time to focus on physics exercises.

“Luckily we had a field next to the house and we all stayed healthy and safe.”

Korda’s coaching also took place during the pandemic, when Father Petr handles that side with the skills of a former second-world player.

The Korda family with a Czech background knows how to hit the ball, whether it is in motion or stationary. Sebastian’s mother Regina acted at 26th on the WTA list at best, and both of Sebastian’s big sisters Nelly and Jessica are golf professionals.