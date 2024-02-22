Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori is a million-earning promise with an exceptional winning spirit.

Emil Ruusuvuore may in the next few years become Finland's most successful tennis player of all time. At the age of 24, he has beaten the top names in the world list and earned several million in prize money. How does he do it?

Emil Ruusuvuore's life has revolved around tennis since he was 5 years old. There hasn't been much time for anything else.

Onpa quiet guy.

It's hard to avoid that impression when you follow Emil Ruusuvuoren workouts. The legs of the Finnish tennis sensation move at an unimaginable speed, but not a sound is heard.

A tennis legend John McEnroe was known not only for his playing style but also for his mouth playing. About current players, for example Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic are famous for their jealousy. Second in the world ranking Carlos Alcaraz roars as he passes so loud that the whole stadium echoes.