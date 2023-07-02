Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori goes to the opening round of Wimbledon as the early favorite: “There is always an extra spark against the legends of the sport”

Emil Ruusuvuori will meet Stanislas Wawrinka in the men’s singles first round of the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Emil Ruusuvuori will meet in the men’s singles opening round of the Wimbledon tennis tournament starting on Monday Stanislas Wawrinka. Wawrinka, 38, had his best years from 2014 to 2016, when he won the men’s singles once at the Australian, French and US Opens.

“He [Wawrinka] is a really dangerous player with a lot of strength in his body. I’m trying to get the big man moving. Let’s see how the game goes then. There is always extra excitement against such sport legends. It’s cool to be able to play against them, and especially in a place like this and on a clean field,” Ruusuvuori told STT.

Based on the tennis world rankings, the 24-year-old Finnish player will enter the match as the early favorite. He is ranked 45th on the list, while the Swiss is ranked 87th.

Rusuvuori is confident that the experienced opponent will fall in the opening round. Ruusuvuori and Wawrinka met each other last year at the ATP Masters in Canada. At that time, the Finnish player covered Wawrinka after a three-set battle.

“The challenge for older guys is that in a few matches they are able to play at their old level, but then again there can be challenges for a longer period of time, but quite a lot of them have them,” says Ruusuvuori.

Finland the tennis ace enjoys not only meeting a great player, but also the unique atmosphere of a traditional grass court tournament.

“You have to enjoy the special feeling that is around here. Sometimes you really have to remind yourself that you have to enjoy it now. For example, it’s already a great feeling when you get to train on a field where no one else has played before. You just have to enjoy that feeling,” Ruusuvuori says.

Ruusuvuori has not yet reached the second round in prestigious tennis tournaments in his career. At Wimbledon, he advanced to the second round of last year’s tournament.

“It [Wimbledonin turnaus] stands out from the crowd. Yes, it’s just that every year is its own thing, when you come here and get to play. It’s the third time I’ve been here and I’m looking forward to Monday. There is appropriate tension in the body and mind, as it should be. I just have to remember to enjoy and play as good tennis as possible.”