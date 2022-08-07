Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori gets a breath of tennis nostalgia when he meets superstar Stan Wawrinka in Montreal

There is plenty of interest in the first round of the Montreal Masters. The main series of the tournament starts on Monday.

Finland number one player Emil Ruusuvuori gets a whiff of tennis nostalgia when he takes on the Swiss at the Masters 1000 in Montreal Stan Wawrinka.

Wawrinka, 37, was one of the tennis superstars in his prime and was really the only player who could momentarily break Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer’s and Andy Murray’s a close foursome.

Far in his career Wawrinka played some amazing matches. One of the sweetest was the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2014. Wawrinka knocked out Djokovic in four hours and five sets.

The rest was history when Wawrinka won the first grand slam tournament of his career a few days later.

Djokovic was often associated with Wawrinka’s career highlights, with the Swiss defeating the Serb in the 2015 French Open final and another feat in the 2016 US Open final.

About a year and a half ago, Wawrinka had a foot operation, for which he communicated very hopeful that he would return to the courts in a few weeks. For a short time, he returned to training, until he had to have another operation. It was the same left leg again.

The return finally came this year in the challenger level tournament in Marbella, even though the competition was limited to one match. Swedish Elias Ymer had the honor of showing how difficult it can be to get back to the top.

“I thought it would be a matter of a few weeks, but it was a year with a lot of uncertainty. It [vuosi] was incredibly long and heavy,” Wawrinka described his recovery on the ATP website.

Wawrinka has won 13 other ATP tour competitions in addition to those three grand slam tournaments. His game, which is based on quite big risks at times, leaves no one cold, and especially his spectacular one-handed knuckle strike is familiar to everyone who has seen him play.

Since his return, Wawrinka has had time to play ten matches, in which three victories have been accumulated. His ATP ranking has dropped to 288th, although it was even lower.

Wawrinka’s Rank would not be enough for masters-level tournaments, but he got a so-called PR spot in Montreal. Ruusuvuori’s ATP ranking is 46 and will rise two places on Monday, but in this kind of match the rankings are not important.