Emil Ruusuvuori is about to take the biggest win of his career.

Emil Ruusuvuori leads the Russian superstar Daniil Medvedev 2–1 in the second round of the Australian Open and is firmly in the next place. Three set wins are needed to win the match.

If Ruusuvuori, 24, manages to topple Medvedev, it will be the biggest victory of his career so far. Medvedev is currently as high as third in the world list, Ruusuvuori's ranking is 37th.

In grand slam tournaments, Ruusuvuori has not managed to catch such a tough scalp.

Rusuvuori won the first set against Medvedev 6–3. The second set was tighter, it went all the way to the tiebreaker. Ruusuvuori was better in that with a score of 7–1.

Medvedev had problems with his leg during the tiebreaker. His leg was treated.

However, the Russian was able to win the third set 6–4.

Rose Mountain and Medvedev's meeting started much later than the planned start time. After two rounds played, it was already half past two in the morning in Melbourne.

The article will be updated as the match progresses.