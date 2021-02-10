Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori fell from the Australian Open – Henri Kontinen’s contract was only left in one match

Emil Ruusuvuori lost in the second round of the Australian Open men’s doubles match in a three-hour match to Spanish Pedro Martínez.

Finland in tennis Emil Rose Mountain the contract in the Australian Open men’s singles was missed in two rounds. Ruusuvuori lost to the Spaniard in an over-three-hour match played early in Finnish time on Wednesday morning Pedro Martínezille erin 6–1, 3–6, 2–6, 6–7 (5–7).

Rose Mountain is ranked 86th on the latest world list. He won in the first round of the tournament French Gaël Monfilsin.

Emil Ruusuvuori and Pedro Martínez shook hands after a four-handed match.­

Morning was sad in Finnish, for also Henri Kontinen lost their French couple Édouard Roger-Vasselinin with the men’s doubles first round match.

The pair ranked 11th in the tournament were defeated directly in two rounds 5-7, 4-6. The rest was taken by a Lithuanian Richard Berankisin and Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin formed by a duo.