Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori ends the five-year dry season of Finnish tennis, plays the first grand slam tournament of his career

in New York the US Open to be played will return Finnish tennis singles to the grand slam level for the first time in five years.

Jarkko Nieminen ended his handsome career in 2015, resulting in a loss to the Frenchman in the opening round of the US Open Jo-Wilfried Tsongalle missed the final match at the highest level.

Emil Ruusuvuori will start his grand slam tournament in his main series at the same venue at the Billie-Jean King-named tennis center.

Nieminen and the grooves of Ruusuvuoren, 21, did not have time to intersect, but they can be compared little.

Nieminen, who had a handsome ascent, played his first grand slam tournament in Australia in 2002. He was then 20 years old and ranked 60th on the ATP list. The previous fall, he had aspired to the US Open but did not make it to the main series.

Rose Mountain will start from 92nd place in the US Open when a new ATP list put players in order.

Tennis has taken at least a medium leap forward in less than twenty years, and Rose Mountain has not had the opportunity to try to raise its rank even higher due to the coronavirus that is plaguing the whole world.

The best way to compare players is how they rank in their own age group before the value tournament. Nieminen was ranked eight among those aged 20 or younger. Rose Mountain’s ranking is as high as seventh on the so-called new generation listing.

Sevenfold grand slam winner Mats Wilander hasn’t had time to explore Rose Mountain or his game yet. In his current wash as a Eurosport tennis commentator, Wilander follows the absolute top of the tennis world.

Swedish Mats Wilander won seven grand slam tournaments in his career.

“Finland has had enough good players over the last 20–30 years that have inspired parents and coaches, and the results can be seen,” Wilander, 56, says in an HS interview.

“I am not surprised that players come from countries other than Sweden and that the players are even better than the Swedes.”

In the Nordic countries in comparison, Ruusuvuori reaches third. Second place is the Swede Mikael Ymer (ATP-71), but the top is considered the most promising Norwegian Casper Ruud, which has climbed to 37th. They have an age difference of less than a year.

Ruud and Ruoruvuori feel very different. They practiced together late last year Rafael Nadalin At the Academy and again in Finland on the eve of the US Open.

If both win their opening match, they will face in the second round. In its opening, Rose Mountain receives Slovenia Aljaž Bedenen, which ranks 61st.

It was Lucky Mountain, the qualifiers and main series for the Cincinnati Masters tournament were moved to New York for play – on the same pitches as where the US Open is played.

Now the places, platform and conditions are familiar, but there is still a big leap into the unknown ahead. Rose Mountain has never played matches that require three winning rounds, i.e. played with the so-called best of five system.

New York is perhaps the most difficult place to play five-round matches. The heat is sometimes unbearable, the humidity adds to its own and the fields often wind.

Even the number one player in the world Novak ovioković suffers the most from the conditions of the US Open.

“It’s interesting to see how Novak reacts when no one is watching. Or you play in front of a couple of people when you’re used to being in front of millions, ”Wilander says.

At the US Open, Đoković is used to stretching the referees ’patience to the extreme by taking long breaks between balls and often popping on the toilet side.

Serbia’s Novak Djoković has won 17 grand slam titles and definitely gets more.

Wilander raises Đoković, Austria, as his three favorites Dominic Thiemin and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipasin.

“I don’t know if I can make Novak my biggest favorite. If Novak is 100% okay and ready to play, he’s my favorite. ”

Đoković showed his fitness by winning the Cincinnati Masters tournament just on the eve of the US Open. The tournament was played like a grand Slam starting without an audience, so at least Serbia had a good time getting used to the deserted conditions.

“No one knows exactly who would be willing to play in the US Open. There are big matches coming up and no one is watching, ”Wilander emphasizes.

Austria’s Dominic Thiem has played twice in the French Open final, but is chasing her first grand slam championship.

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is one of the tournament’s favorites and big players of the future.

Season the first grand slam tournament in Melbourne was played, even though Australia was tormented by almost uncontrollable forest fires.

The French championship tournament moved from May to June for play after the US Open as the coronavirus pandemic rolled forward.

Wilander sees it as important that top tennis make a comeback, albeit without an audience and regulated by precise restrictions.

“I think it’s time to get back because we don’t know about the end of the year. It is important for the global interest of tennis, human health and the economy of the sport, where professional tennis plays a major role in the amateur side. ”

“Playing professional tennis has a big impact on getting people out, moving and playing a sport where you can keep a distance of two meters from each other,” Wilander says, referring to when matches appear on television and on different platforms worldwide.

US Open the starting position of the men’s singles is interesting. Rafael Nadal of Spain entered the grand slams in 2003, and since then there has never been a situation where Nadal and Switzerland Roger Federer would be out of the value tournament at the same time.

Federer suffers an injury and Nadal stays in the elevator citing the coronavirus, but it’s easy to guess that he wants to secure a championship in the French Open at the mass fields.

“I don’t think it means very much. We’ve played many grand slams without Nadal in the last 15 years and a few without Federer. The tournament will not be affected in any way. The winner is the winner anyway. ”

“This is like a revival. We have been pampered for the last 14-15 years, when they have all played against each other, ”says Wilander.

“This is a new time, a new day and part of the future.”

