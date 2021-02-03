Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori defeats in second round of Melbourne, promised “some tricks” for Australian Open

Croatia’s Borna Coric, placed fourth in the tournament, defeated the Finnish number 7–5, 6–4.

Finnish singles Emil Rose Mountain games from the first grand slam tournament of the tennis season in the ATP tournament in Melbourne, which preceded the Australian Open, ended in the second round.

In an evenly twisted encounter, Ruusuvuori led the opening set with a 4-2 turn, but Coric tightened to the side and took the set. The only break in the second set came in the ninth game when Rose Mountain lost his pass.

The grips of the world top at the moment of settlement made an impact on Mount Rose.

“The match is okay, but Coric was only better at the decisive moments at the end of the innings. He got the balls on the field and fed well when needed. Credit to him, played well in the key points of the match, ”Ruusuvuori stated.

Rose Mountain will hopefully stay in Melbourne for a long time to come. For the Australian Open starting next week, there is still grinding on the training ground, for which the Coric match provided at least extra motivation.

“You need these games (against the tops) to see what needs to be done better against these guys. They’re pretty clear stuff, but I won’t go into them any more now. They will be seen again in the next trainings towards next week, we will definitely be able to develop some tricks before the Open starts, ”Ruusuvuori laid the groundwork.

Charts for the Australian Open will be released on Thursday.

In Melbourne The second ATP tournament to be played also saw the Finnish color on Tuesday, when the four-player Henri Kontinen and their French couple Pierre-Hugues Herbert competed in the second round of the tournament.

Kontinen and Herbert, who placed four in the tournament, made it to the second round without a match, but the road to Poland Hubert Hurkaczin and Italian Jannik Sinnerin marching for a clear 6-1, 6-4 victory.

In the Australian Open, Kontinen will play his new regular pair, the Frenchman Edouard Roger-Vasselin with.