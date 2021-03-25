Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori continues to the second round – Defeated Spain only 17-year-old Carlos Alcaraz

Alexander Zverevin will face off in the second round of the Miami ATP.

Tennis Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori, 21, has won Spain’s 17-year-old rising promise Carlos Alcarazin with a score of 2-1 in the first round of the Miami ATP tournament doubles.

The victory came in 6-4, 2-6 and 7-5.

Ruusuvuori’s ATP list ranking is 83. Alcaraz was challenging him as the underdog from 132nd.

“A tight match, Alcaraz is a good player and he will definitely be heard from him again. I survived today and it was good that I got to the second round. At the start of the third round, I had a chance and then I played a couple of weak games, so my opponent got ahead with the break. However, I immediately got a break back and turned the match around, ”commented Ruusuvuori in a field interview with the Tennis Association. pages.

Rose Mountain continues to the second round and next will face Germany, which holds 7th place on the ATP list and is third in the tournament. Alexander Zverevin.

The Miami tournament now playing is the next most valuable ATP 1000 Masters level of the grand slam tournaments. This year, the superstars are gone Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.