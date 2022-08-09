Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori continues in the opening round of Montreal, defeated the three-time grand slam winner

Finland Emil Ruusuvuori has won Switzerland Stan Wawrinka In the men’s singles opening round of the ATP1000 tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada. Ruusuvuori beat three-time grand slam winner Wawrinka in a match that lasted more than two hours 6–3, 3–6, 6–3.

Ruusuvuori, 23, is ranked 44th in the men’s singles world rankings. Wawrinka, 37, on the other hand, has been plagued by injuries in recent years, and has dropped to 322nd in the world rankings.

“A really cool win. However, Stania has followed him since he was a little boy and followed his journey as he won three grand slams. An incredibly good player and I have a lot of respect for him,” Ruusuvuori told STT after the match.

Ruusuvuori considered the match to be of a good standard.

“It was cool to be able to play in the center field against him. It was all about the little one. I was able to raise the level of passing a little bit in the third set, and I feel like it was decisive today, to get a few more points for free.”

“In the second (set), he was able to press too much with his own strength. Really good feelings after such a match”, Ruusuvuori described.

Next Rusuvuori receives Poland By Hubert Hurkacz, which he won last week at the ATP500 in Washington. 25-year-old Hurkacz is ranked 10th in the world.

“He will definitely come pretty hot. It was a good match last week against him. He made quite a lot of mistakes,” so now he’s definitely trying to do everything he can and prepare and improve.

“However, he is a top 10 player, but let’s start knocking him down again with the same tactics. Rusuvuori designed it.”