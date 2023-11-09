Friday, November 10, 2023
Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori continued in Tali

November 9, 2023
Emil Ruusuvuori is the best ranked player in the Tali tournament.

Emil Ruusuvuori advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s ATP challenger tournament in Helsinki by defeating Slovakia by Alex Molcan by 6–2, 7–5.

Rusuvuori will face India in the quarterfinals on Friday Sumit Nagali.

“Today was a significantly better start to the match than in the first game. In general, my game felt better, and I am satisfied with the next place,” Ruusuvuori said in the Tennisliito press release.

Ruusuvuori, ranked 69th in the men’s singles world list, is ranked second in the singles of the tournament and Molcan was an Unranked player.

Molcan is ranked 118th in the world list.

Nagal is also an Unranked player in the Helsinki tournament. Ruusuvuori is the best ranked player in the tournament.

“I haven’t played against my next opponent Nagal, he is confident and in good shape,” Ruusuvuori said.

