Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori cleared the opening round in Dubai, one of the tennis superstars will meet

Finland number one player Emil Ruusuvuori stylishly won Dubai in the first round of Australia Jordan Thompson 6–3, 7–6 (7–4) and advanced to the ATP 500 tennis tournament.

In the first set, Ruusuvuori held all his passes and broke Thompson in a 4-3 situation. The only fraction of the batch required work when as many as 12 points were played in that game.

The second set was more broken and both players lost their passes twice until the cut-off game began.

About the qualifier the Rose Mountain, which survived the main series, will be put to the big test in the second round. He encounters one species of superstars, the Russian Andrei Rublevin.

Rublev, 23, is eighth on the ATP list, and in top condition. At the end of last year, he won the ATP 500 tournaments in St. Petersburg and Vienna for consecutive weeks. The year began with the ATP Cup where he did not lose a single match and after the Australian Open came another trophy in Rotterdam.

The passionate Rublev is counted as one of the great future names in tennis.

Rublev said in an interview on the ATP website that he plays tennis like chess.

“Chess helps tactically in tennis.”

As the second-placed player in the tournament, Rublev survived the second round in the free space.