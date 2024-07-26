Saturday, July 27, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori changes coach

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 26, 2024
in World Europe
0
Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori changes coach
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A tennis player Emil Ruusuvuori has announced that he has stopped working with his long-term coach by Federico Ricci with. The coaching relationship between Ruusuvuori and Ricci, which lasted more than ten years, ended at the Wimbledon tennis tournament played earlier in July.

Ruusuvuori tells the Tennis League in the bulletinthat the cooperation was concluded in a positive light and that the time seemed to be right now for both parties.

The Finnish player is currently looking for a new coach. Ruusuvuori is ranked 69th in the singles world rankings.

#Tennis #Emil #Ruusuvuori #coach

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
James Rodriguez could be denied the opportunity to sign with a top Italian club due to his high demands: ‘It’s not a realistic hypothesis’

James Rodriguez could be denied the opportunity to sign with a top Italian club due to his high demands: 'It's not a realistic hypothesis'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]