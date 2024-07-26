Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori changes coach

A tennis player Emil Ruusuvuori has announced that he has stopped working with his long-term coach by Federico Ricci with. The coaching relationship between Ruusuvuori and Ricci, which lasted more than ten years, ended at the Wimbledon tennis tournament played earlier in July.

Ruusuvuori tells the Tennis League in the bulletinthat the cooperation was concluded in a positive light and that the time seemed to be right now for both parties.

The Finnish player is currently looking for a new coach. Ruusuvuori is ranked 69th in the singles world rankings.