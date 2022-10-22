Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori challenged the superstar in Stockholm, but lost

Stefanos Tsitsipas, number one in the world tennis rankings, was too tough for Emil Ruusuvuori to bite.

Emil Ruusuvuori lost to Greece in the semifinals of the ATP tournament in Stockholm to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas, ranked fifth in the world, defeated the Finn directly in two sets, 6–2, 6–2.

Although the result was clear, Ruusuvuori (ATP-52) showed that the top of the world is vulnerable.

The Finn was able to break Tsitsipas’s pass in the opening set, but it was not celebrated when his own passing game went wrong. Rusuvuori got its first pass into the box less than 60 percent of the time. Even from successful passes, only 52 percent of the balls scored points.

Ruusuvuori has reached the final match of an ATP tournament once in his career. It happened last winter in Pune, India.

The event Finnish excitement did not die with Ruusuvuori’s defeat, because the field is currently under construction Harri Heliövaara. He plays by Lloyd Glasspool as a pair in the semi-finals of the doubles.

The Stockholm Open has been a successful tennis milieu for Finns in the past, as Finland’s all-time number one player Jarkko Nieminen played in the final of the tournament in 2001.