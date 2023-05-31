Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori came from behind to win in the longest match of his career

Rusuvuori knocked down Gregoire Barrere of France in a fight of more than four hours.

30.5. 20:50 | Updated 7:39 am

Finland tennis star Emil Ruusuvuori advanced through difficulties to the second round of the tennis French Open on Tuesday.

Barrere is ranked 58 on the ATP list, while Ruusuvuori’s ranking is 46.

Ruusuvuori beat the host country in its opening match of the tournament By Gregoire Barrere by 6–2, 6–7, 5–7, 6–1, 6–4.

The match lasted four hours and 14 minutes, and it is the longest of Ruusuvuori’s professional career so far.

“Everything seemed to happen there. The momentum of the game went from one to the other many times,” Ruusuvuori sighed to STT.

Rusuvuori dominated the opening set, but the second set went to the Frenchman.

In the third set, Ruusuvuori took a 3–0 lead with one pass break, but the set also turned around, and Ruusuvuori had its back against the wall.

However, Ruusuvuori managed the last two rounds in style, and this is how the streak continues.

Rose Mountain behind the win was a clearly better passing game. He hit 15 passes and made five double faults. Barrere’s numbers were 5 and 10. Ruusuvuori’s first serve success rate was 62, Barrere’s only 50.

Rusuvuori used nine out of 20 breaking balls, Barrere five out of 14.

At the net, Barrere was better than Ruusuvuuri, but otherwise the “won” statistics were only easy errors with a reading of 76–53 and forced errors with a count of 59–54.

Ruusuvuori meets Bulgaria in the second round Grigor Dimitrov (ATP-29).

Rusuvuori advanced to the second round of the grand slam tournament for the seventh time. His tournament continues on Wednesday in doubles Patrik Niklas-Salminen with.

In doubles Harri Heliövaara defeated his British counterpart by Lloyd Glasspool with Austria by Alexander Erler and by Lucas Miedler set 7–6 (7–3), 4–6, 6–3.