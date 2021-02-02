Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori beat 16 aces and advanced convincingly to Melbourne

Rose Mountain beat 16 aces and won all 32 points started with a first pass.

Finnish tennis doubles top Emil Ruusuvuori opened the ATP250 tournament in Melbourne, Australia convincingly, with Serbian veteran Viktor Troicki crashed in less than an hour reading 6-3, 6-4.

Troicki, 34, was once at 12 in the ATP World Ranking at his best, but currently the man is in 202th place on the list.

Ruusuvuori, 21, is 86th in the rankings, and in Tuesday’s encounter, the difference between the players was especially evident in the passes: Ruusuvuori beat 16 aces and won all 32 points that started with first pass.

“A lot of work has been done with the feed, and it showed. The feed worked really well, and a good win came, ”Ruusuvuori summed up.

The tournament is a prelude to the Australian Open starting next week, and Rose Mountain will next face Borna Coric from Croatia, 25th on the ATP list and fourth in the tournament. The match will be played on Wednesday.

“Trying to maintain the same good feed. Hard resistance, but nice to play against guys like that. That’s why we’re here, ”Ruusuvuori thought about top resistance.