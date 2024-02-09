Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori and Patrik Niklas-Salminen march to the finals – a chance to join a rare group

The Finnish duo made it to the semifinals in doubles. The match ended with the opponent surrendering.

Emil Ruusuvuori and Patrik Niklas-Salminen both reached the ATP tour doubles tournament final for the first time, when the semifinals of the ATP250 tournament in Marseille ended prematurely after the opposing pair surrendered.

The Austrians, who placed third in the tournament Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler left the game in the opening set due to Erler's shoulder injury, with the Finns leading 4–2.

“It was a bit strange to withdraw in the semi-final, because Erler did not show any signs of a shoulder injury in the warm-ups or in his first serving shift. But, of course, we will take this and continue to the finals”, stated Niklas-Salminen in the Tennisliito press release.

Searching is a rarity, because only twice in ATP history has an “all-Finnish” doubles victory been seen: Leo Palin/Olli Rahnasto In the United States 1985 and Jarkko Nieminen/Henri Kontinen in Austria in 2014.

“The first ATP final on Sunday, it feels great to be able to share that moment with a good friend. It's a special thing that two Finns are in the ATP final”, Niklas-Salminen beamed.