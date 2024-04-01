Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori and Otto Virtanen collapsed in the world rankings

The rankings of the Finnish duo fell rapidly.

Finland tennis professionals Emil Ruusuvuori and Otto Virtanen drastically lost their positions in the new world list published on Monday.

Suffering a loss in the opening round at the Masters tournament in Miami, Ruusuvuori dropped 17 spots to 65th in the singles ranking. Ruusuvuori lost a lot of ATP points, because last year he advanced all the way to the quarterfinals in Miami.

Virtanen, who participated in the tournament qualification in Miami, slipped 38 places on the world list and is ranked 165th in the latest ranking. Virtanen won the challenger tournament in Lille last year at the turn of March-April, but now lost those championship points.

Ruusuvuori and Virtanen are not participating in this week's tournaments.

The Italian star who won the ATP tournament in Miami Jannik Sinner rose to second place in the world ranking, the highest ranking of his career. In the finals, Sinner took down Bulgaria in show style Grigor Dimitrovwho ranked ninth in the world.