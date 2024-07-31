Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori again succumbed to the French cannon

Tennis|Emil Ruusuvuori is playing in Washington this week.

Emil Ruusuvuoren taival at the ATP tennis tournament in Washington, the French service cannon ended with a second-round singles loss Giovanni Mpetshi Perricardia against. The over two-meter tall French player made 25 through passes in the match and knocked Ruusuvuore out of the continuation 7–6 (8–6), 7–6 (8–6) after tight breakaway games.

Ruusuvuori, ranked 71st in the world, and Mpetshi Perricard, ranked 49th, met for the first time in the Wimbledon grand slam tournament at the beginning of July, and the match also ended with the Frenchman’s victory. Ruusuvuori lost in the match of the third round on the lawn of London by a score of 1–3.

Recently the coach of his long cooperation by Federico Ricci Ruusuvuori defeated Washington in the opening round of the tournament Borna Coricin. The fresh Wimbledon doubles champion Harri Heliövaara has its match of Henry Patten with still involved in the doubles of the tournament.