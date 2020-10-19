Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori advanced with a handover to the main series of the Antwerp ATP tournament

The hand of the Portuguese opponent could not stand the game.

Emil Rose Mountain and Portuguese Joao Sousan the qualifying match became a short version of the ATP tournament in Antwerp.

Sousa was only able to play two games when he gave up in a situation of 1-1 and 40-5 with Ruusuvuori leading.

There were no injuries in the situation, but Sousa’s hand didn’t last. There was a long kinesio tape on the arm and many turns of bandage around the wrist. His hand could no longer last.

Rose lining started the match and held his pass. Likewise, Sousa hit a few good ball on the corner of the field and took the game with a good pass.

At this point, all the signs were that there would be a tight match ahead for Rose Mountain.

Sousa, 31, is no longer in the best rankings of his career with a ranking of 81, but Jarkko Nieminen winning twice says a lot about his level.

At the ATP level, Nieminen faced Sousa for the first time in the first round of the US Open in 2013. The second encounter hit the Davis Cup two years later when Nieminen was about to end his career. The Davis Cup encounter went straight in three innings, when three more wins were still required at the time.

Rose Mountain played for the seventh time in the ATP tournament qualifiers this year and reached the main series for the fifth time. There has also been a certain kind of luck, once Ruusuvuori survived the tournament as the lucky loser of the qualifiers and now with Sousa’s surrender.

Coronavirus In the five tournaments that followed the break, Rose Mountain has only taken two wins in the main series of ATP tournaments. In Belgium, there will be an opportunity to beautify readings.

Ruusuvuori’s ATP Ranking already popped in at 91, but is currently exactly one hundred. Passing the qualifier in Antwerp is likely to raise the ranking, but a big jump will require wins in the main series.