Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori advanced to the third round in Miami

March 25, 2023
The Finnish player defeated his Spanish opponent Roberto Bautista Agut.

Emil Ruusuvuori advanced to the third round of the singles at the ATP Masters tennis tournament in Miami, when the Finnish player defeated his Spanish opponent Roberto Bautista Agutin already for the second time during March.

Rosuvuori knocked out Bautista Agut in two sets, just like two weeks ago in Indian Wells. This time, the Finn’s winning scores were 6–4, 7–6 (7–5).

Rusuvuori broke Bautista Agut’s pass once in the opening set and cleared the Spaniard’s two set points in the second set. Rusuvuori is ranked 54th in the world list, Bautista Agut ranked 28th.

“Hard torque. Now the challenging conditions typical of Miami started to appear, i.e. humid and hot. The long points were felt. He gritted his teeth and tried to take revenge and used a few new things,” Ruusuvuori said in the Tennisliito press release.

Rusuvuori meets Germany in the third round Alexander Zverev or Japan Taro Daniel. In Indian Wells, Ruusuvuori lost to Zverev in the third round.

