Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori advanced to the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open with a top game

The Finnish-British doubles pair Harri-Heliövaara and Lloyd Glasspool, on the other hand, advanced to the semi-finals in Stockholm.

Finland tennis number one Emil Ruusuvuori stormed irresistibly into the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open, and with an absolutely dazzling game.

The Rose Mountain covered the Czech Republic Jiří Lehečka 6–2, 6–2 without any difficulty on the central court of the Royal Tennis Hall.

“It was a very good match. I had played against him a few weeks ago in Metz. Now I played excellently”, Ruusuvuori said in the field interview.

In Metz, the two met in the first round of the tournament. Rusuvuori then put the numbers 6–4, 6–4 on the counter, but now he put it better.

Throughout the match, Ruusuvuori hit the ball excellently, answered Lehečka’s passes well and ran his opponent almost to his heart’s content.

Last year, Ruusuvuori lost a three-hour twist in the first round in Stockholm. Against Lehečka, the clock ticked 22 minutes over an hour. Ruusuvuori’s game was much stronger than a year ago.

In the semifinals, Ruusuvuori will face either Sweden Elias Ymerin or the USA Frances Tiafoe.

Doubles top couple Harri Heliövaara and Lloyd Glasspool advanced to the semi-finals in Stockholm.

The Finnish-British pair defeated the Czechs Roman Jebany and Adam Pavlasek easily 6–3, 6–4. The match slipped in one direction from the beginning.

Pavlasek lost his serve in the opening set and Jebany in the second. The Czech pair was good, but still clearly more uneven and modest than the pair of Heliövaara and Glasspool.

Heliövaara and Glaspool had a better routine, and especially they kept their passes in a controlled manner, even though the opponents got access to two break balls.

Noise hazard and Glasspool are aiming for a place in the ATP final tournament that ends the tennis season. The points coming now will help in the hunt to a small extent.

That also makes it easier for Heliövaara and Glasspool that Italy, who are close below them Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini lost their opening match in Napoli. The same happened to the Colombian duo in Antwerp Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

Glasspool and Heliövaara are a couple on the ranking list at number six, while the eight best duos make it to the final tournament in Turin.

Heliövaara and Glasspool’s semi-final opponent will be revealed later.