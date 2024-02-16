Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuore's winning streak ended in Rotterdam

Emil Ruusuvuoren's way to the quarterfinals.

Holland's Tallon's Griekspoor won on Friday Emil Ruusuvuoren In the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam ATP 500 tournament. Griekspoor took the place in the semi-finals with a score of 7–5, 7–6 (7–4) in a match lasting one hour and 43 minutes.

In the first set, Griekspoor reached the deciding point when he took a 6–5 lead with a pass break. After that, he held his serve and recorded the set in 54 minutes.

In the second set, both players held their serve, and the decision stretched to a tiebreaker.

Griekspoor has won all four matches between the duo.

Ranked 55th in the world, Ruusuvuori took two valuable victories in the tournament. He defeated France in the first round Ugo Humbert's and Germany in the second round Jan-Lennard Struff. Humbert is ranked 18th in the world and Struff is ranked 25th.