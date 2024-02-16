Saturday, February 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuore's winning streak ended in Rotterdam

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2024
in World Europe
0
Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuore's winning streak ended in Rotterdam

Emil Ruusuvuoren's way to the quarterfinals.

Holland's Tallon's Griekspoor won on Friday Emil Ruusuvuoren In the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam ATP 500 tournament. Griekspoor took the place in the semi-finals with a score of 7–5, 7–6 (7–4) in a match lasting one hour and 43 minutes.

In the first set, Griekspoor reached the deciding point when he took a 6–5 lead with a pass break. After that, he held his serve and recorded the set in 54 minutes.

In the second set, both players held their serve, and the decision stretched to a tiebreaker.

Griekspoor has won all four matches between the duo.

Ranked 55th in the world, Ruusuvuori took two valuable victories in the tournament. He defeated France in the first round Ugo Humbert's and Germany in the second round Jan-Lennard Struff. Humbert is ranked 18th in the world and Struff is ranked 25th.

#Tennis #Emil #Ruusuvuore39s #winning #streak #ended #Rotterdam

See also  Bundestag decides billion injection for public transport
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Hungary | Tens of thousands demonstrated against Orbán's government

Hungary | Tens of thousands demonstrated against Orbán's government

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result