Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuore's battle brought a handsome victory – the 12th no

April 18, 2023
Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuore’s battle brought a handsome victory – the 12th no

USA’s Frances Tiafoe fell in straight sets in three sets.

Finland the number one tennis player Emil Ruusuvuori advanced handsomely to the third round of the men’s ATP tournament in Barcelona.

Rusuvuori softened the United States, which is ranked 12th in the world Frances Tiafoe in three installments. The victory is one of the finest in Ruusuvuore’s career.

Ruusuvuori defeated Tiafoe, ranked fifth in the tournament, 6–4, 6–7 (3–7), 6–4. The American got so frustrated in the final set that he hit a knot in his racket after losing his serve at the end of the set.

Ruusuvuori, on the other hand, fought in the second set from a 2–5 loss to a tiebreaker and in the third set came from a 0–3 position to win the match.

World No. 40 Ruusuvuori and Tiafoe have met twice at the ATP level, and the 24-year-old Finn has won both meetings. Last October, Ruusuvuori beat Tiafoe in two sets in Stockholm.

Rosuvuori’s next opponent is Spain Alejandro Davidovich Fokina38th in the world list.

