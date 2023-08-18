Friday, August 18, 2023
Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuore’s anger gave birth to a kir, which was not enough

August 18, 2023
Rusuvuori lost to Alexei Popyrin in the Cincinnati ATP tournament.

Finland tennis number one Emil Ruusuvuori experienced defeat in the third round of the ATP 1000 tournament in Cincinnati, USA. Australian Alexei Popyrin advanced to the quarterfinals with a score of 6–2, 1–6, 6–3.

At the end of the weak opening set, Ruusuvuori roared, cursing himself awake and slapped the back wall with his bat. Puuskahdus completely turned the match, but in the final set the Finn was not as strong as usual in fast-paced points.

Ruusuvuori lost five matches in a row in June-July and has dropped to 60th place in the world rankings.

In August, he has reached the third round twice in a big tournament, which bodes well for the Davis Cup national team tournament, which is waiting a month away.

Finnish men are playing in the tournament for the first time. Group D also includes the United States, the Netherlands and host Croatia.

Before that, Ruusuvuori will see at least the value tournament of the hard court in the US Open, which starts at the end of August.

