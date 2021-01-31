Rose Mountain kicks off their Australian game in an ATP-250 level tournament.

In tennis Emil Ruusuvuori encounters a very interesting player in the ATP tournament in Melbourne. Rose Mountain is met by Serbia Viktor Troickin, when the tournament starts on Monday.

Troicki is a player whose achievement list is handsome, but thoughts in the post-tennis life. He turns 35 in just over a week.

When the coronavirus pandemic began to hit the world again last spring, Troicki pondered the continuation of his career. Quitting also came to mind when the game had been tangled for a while before that.

With his current rankings 21st on the ATP list, Troicki often needs the help of tournament organizers to get involved, but in this race he was among the last in a nip button.

Troicki played the best of his career in the early 2010s when he won the Davis Cup championship for Serbia in the fifth and final match of the French Michael Llodraa against 2010. Troicki forged the numbers 6–2, 6–2, 6–3 and Serbia got to celebrate the most prestigious tennis team championship.

During his best years, Teroicki became known for his crackling game and the different colored sports glasses he always used when playing.

Last winter, Troick’s career was already slipping downhill, but he showed his skills by solving together Novak Djokovićin with the ATP Cup for Serbia.

“I’m not young anymore, I’m 34 years old and the industry to think about my future,” said Troicki Tennis World website last May.

Consideration and the continuation of tennis tournament activities led to Troick staying with professional tennis.

Rose lining is the next gauge for Troick, and the match is not easy for either. Rose Mountain is eager to move forward in her career and Troicki tries to hang on to keep up. Still, Troicki can play much more liberally when the best achievements are behind anyway.

Australia will play the ATP Cup between countries and a couple of regular ATP tournaments next week before the Australian Championships and the first grand slam of the season kick off on Monday 8th February.

Rose Mountain chose the Murray River Open, an ATP-250 level race, as its so-called warm-up tournament. His match is not yet on Monday’s schedule.