Tennis | Emil Rose Mountain bent after a steady twist in the Antalya ATP tournament

Finland the number one player in tennis singles Emil Ruusuvuori dropped off on Saturday in the second round of the Antalya ATP 250 tournament. Rose Mountain lost to Italy Stefano Travaglia 6–7 (5–7), 3–6.

An even match was expected in advance, as the 21-year-old Ruusuvuori’s ATP ranking is 87 and the 29-year-old Travaglia’s 75th.

Rose lining started great as he went into a 3-0 lead with a feed-in break. However, Travaglia cleared the break, leveled to 3–3, and eventually the lot advanced to the playoffs, where the Italian was narrowly stronger.

In the second batch, only one feed rupture was seen. It was taken by Travaglia, and the lot and the match went with it.

“A good and even match, the opponent played very well. The first set was closed by a couple of points and in the second he managed to take that one break, ”Ruusuvuori stated in the Tennis Association’s press release.

“It’s a pretty slow field here and the guy managed to lengthen the balls as well as force myself off the back line. If I had managed a little better in my passes and kept the balls short, then maybe the end result would have been different. ”

Rose Mountain the games are not over in Turkey yet, as he plays doubles together Harri Heliövaaran with. The duo face a tough pair in the quarterfinals, finishing second in the tournament Ivan Dodigin (in doubles ATP-16) and Filip Polasekin (ATP-17). The semi-finals will be played on Sunday at 11 a.m.

“Luckily, we’ll still be able to play a doubles game with Harry tomorrow. With a good feeling towards it and it is considered according to the doubles that when we go towards Australia, ”Ruusuvuori stated in the press release.