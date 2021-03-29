Tennis | Emil Rose Mountain advanced to the top 16 for the first time in a Masters level tournament

Mikael Ymer of Sweden fell in a tight match. Next comes a familiar training buddy, Italian Jannik Sinner.

Finland Emil Ruusuvuori took another victory in tennis at the Miami Masters tournament in the United States.

In a tough battle that lasted more than a couple of hours, in the men’s doubles round 3, the Swedish Mikael Ymer. After three rounds, Ruusuvuori won 4–6, 6–1, 7–5.

21-year-old Rose Mountain is 83rd on the world list and 22-year-old Ymer is 95th.

On Saturday, Rose Mountain advanced in the race by taking a surprise victory over Germany Alexander Zverev, which is ranked seven on the world list. In the Miami tournament, Zverev was in third place.

Rose lining now advanced for the first time in his career to the top 16 at the Masters level.

He will face Italy in the 4th round Jannik Sinnerin, which is ranked 31st on the world list. The match will be played on Tuesday. In the Miami tournament, Sinner is ranked 21st

Sinner and Ruusuvuori have played against each other once before. Rose Mountain won Sinner, 19, on the ATP Challenger tour in Australia in January 2020 directly in two installments, the Tennis Association says in a press release.

“We faced just over a year ago. We’ve both played a lot of tennis since then and developed both. It will be a fun match, ”Ruusuvuori predicts in the press release.

He says he trained several times in competitions with Sinner.

Rose Mountain and Ymer had not played against each other before. Ymer took the first set of the match. Ruusuvuori says that he anticipated the match difficult – and that’s how it became.

“Opponent was really tough from the backfield. It was important to find a good balance between calm and aggression. It was not easy, as we saw. (Ymer) played smart especially in the first set, in the second I started to get more online and through that I made a difference, ”Ruusuvuori described in the press release.

The pressure was felt especially in the third installment when Ymer tightened the leadership of Ruusuvuori.

“It’s a special and challenging situation when an opponent comes alongside from behind. The nerves struck when he didn’t immediately get a closed match. At the same time, the opponent sensed the situation and improved as well. Fortunately, I finally got treated, ”Ruusuvuori described.