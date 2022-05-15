Novak Djokovic wins the Rome Internationals for the sixth time. He beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in two sets in the final with the result of 6-0, 7-6 in an hour and 36 minutes.

Match without history in the first set lasted just 26 minutes and ended with the result of 6-0 for Djokovic. Stefanos Tsitsipas, who appeared very contracted throughout the game, changed gears at the beginning of the second set and deluded the crowd by quickly winning the break and going to serve at 5-3 to take the game to the third set. There, shot of the tail of the Serbian n.1 in the world, counter-break and second set decided at the tie break. In the final game Djokovic always appeared in control and finished with a score of 7-5. For the Serbian, who dedicated the victory to his son Stefan (“he is seven years old and today he played his first tennis match, I hope he won: this cup is dedicated to him”), to his victory as a professional number 1,001 ( since yesterday he is the fifth player to have achieved the thousand victories in the Open era after Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, Ivan Lendl and Rafael Nadal), who wins his first tournament in 2022 and presents himself to Roland Garros as a favorite, the sixth victory at the Roman tournament after the defeat in the final with Nadal in 2021. Bad match by Stefanos Tsitsipas, n.5 in the world, never really in the game and never really appeared able to counter a Novak Djokovic who, in the final of the Internazionali Bnl d’Italia now in its 79th edition, it appeared very solid and very attentive.

Djokovic played the 125th final in his career and celebrates his 87th title, the 38th in a Masters 1000. It is a record: no one has triumphed several times in this category of tournaments, just as no one before him had ever won at least one. once in all 1000 on the calendar and Djokovic has done more, he has won them all at least twice and thanks to the final in Rome he is guaranteed to remain number 1 for another week, the 370th in total. Another record, yet another, since the computerized ranking existed in 1973. And, to finish with the records established (or confirmed) today by Djokovic, the number of games won against the Top 10 in his career: beating Tsitsipas rises to 232.

