Tennis | Djokovic was fined for his emotional outburst in the final

The fine received by Djokovic will be deducted from the prize money.

Wimbledon lost in the final on Sunday Novak Djokovic was fined on Monday for his actions in the final match. Tells about it BBC on their website.

Djokovic hit his racket Carlos Alcaraz during the final match he played against, facing the net post in frustration. In the fifth set, he first lost the opportunity to break the pass because of his easy mistake and failed to take a 2–0 lead. In the end, Alcaraz managed to level the set at 1-1 and Djokovic lost his temper.

The fine was 8,000 US dollars, i.e. a little over 7,100 euros. It will be deducted from Djokovic’s prize money. Järi’s big dent in the bank account of the tennis star will not be created, because for the second place he will be rewarded with 1.175 million pounds, or about 1.37 million euros.

Djokovic has won 23 grand slam tournaments in his career. Alcaraz’s Wimbledon grand slam tournament victory was the second of his career. He also won the US Open last fall.