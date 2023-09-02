Saturday, September 2, 2023
Tennis | Djokovic survived his compatriot's strong start: "I laughed at myself in front of the mirror"

September 2, 2023
in World Europe
Tennis | Djokovic survived his compatriot’s strong start: “I laughed at myself in front of the mirror”

Djokovic turned the match at the US Open after losing two sets.

Serbian Novak Djokovic has been a pre-favorite to every tennis tournament for years. In general, only another world star has been able to topple a 23-time title winner in grand slams.

In New York, Djokovic, 36, found himself in a strange place: he had lost the first two sets of a match to his compatriot in the third round of the US Open Laslo Djerelle.

“I laughed at myself in front of the mirror. I was so frustrated with the way I was playing,” Djokovic said of his break.

However, the grandmaster is only beaten when the referee declares the match over. Djere got to experience it.

The pass that smacked of perfection disappeared and easy mistakes popped up here and there. At the same time, Djokovic tightened his grip and took the victory in a three-hour and three-and-a-half-quarter-hour twist 4–6, 4–6, 6–1, 6–1, 6–3.

See also  Fire | The barking of a dog woke up the burning cabin - The sleepers were saved at the last moment

The match didn’t end until Saturday around 1:30 local time.

“I hope you enjoy the show,” Djokovic acknowledged in the field interview.

“For me it was not enjoyable. This was one of my hardest games ever here.”

Djokovic is chasing the all-time number one in New York, Australia of Margaret Court 24 grand slam wins.

Recommended

