Tennis | Djokovic pushed through the suffering to victory: the Serb’s reign continues irresistibly

Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open straight in three sets, even though he ran into difficulties.

The speeches about a change of power in men’s tennis are badly premature. This year was also strong Novak Djokovic36.

The Serbian greatness took an exhausting but convincing victory over the Russian About Daniil Medvedev (6–3, 7–6(7–5), 6–3) in the final match of the US Open early on Monday Finnish time.

It already gave Djokovic his third grand slam title of the season and 24th of his career. With his total catch, he equaled the Australian of Margaret Court record from 1960–1973.

On the men’s side, Djokovic has already beaten his great contemporaries, eaten away by injuries Rafael Nadal (22 grand slam wins) and ended his career last year From Roger Federer (20).

Novak Djokovic ran over the net to offer his hand to Daniil Medvedev, who fell in pursuit of the ball.

Predictions caused by the change of the era Carlos Alcarazin, 20, from becoming Djokovic’s main challenger and world number one. This interpretation was confirmed when the Spaniard knocked out Djokovic at Wimbledon in the final match in July.

There’s no getting away from the fact that time is on Alcaraz’s side, but we’ll probably get to enjoy Djokovic for a while longer. As a sign of this, he now also returns to number one in the world rankings, passing Alcaraz.

Large some of the tennis people had expected a dream final in New York between the Serbian king and the Spanish sensation, but Alcaraz lost to Medvedev in the semifinals.

The final against Alcarazi would certainly have been a titillating revenge for Djokovic from Wimbledon, but the meeting with Medvedev was also a revenge – namely from the bigger disappointment at the US Open two years ago.

At that time, Medvedev brought Djokovic to tears mid-game by ruining his dream of winning all four Grand Slams straight in the same season.

Last year, the US Open was won by Alcaraz, but Djokovic did not participate because the United States did not let him into the country without being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Two a year ago, Medvedev took the final against Djokovic in three straight sets.

This time the spirit of the game was completely different. Djokovic immediately broke Medvedev’s first serve without giving him a single ball and won the opening set 6–3.

The second set was more even, and a couple of times Djokovic collapsed uncomfortably to the ground, obviously tired after the ball rallies. He also seemed to get hurt in these situations, although he didn’t catch anything worse than that. In addition, attention was drawn to Djokovic’s repeated stretching and cooling his head with an ice pack.

Medvedev seemed clearly more fit than the two, but that alone did not knock Djokovic down.

In what looked to be his most tired moments in the second set, Novak Djokovic stumbled uncharacteristically.

Medvedev already had a match point in the second set, but Djokovic forced the decision to a tiebreaker. Even then, Medvedev led 3–1, but Djokovic came through 7–5.

It seemed to break Medvedev’s spine, and in the third set, Djokovic took it more confidently 6–3. After the championship was decided, he sank to the surface of the field and let the cry come.

Two years ago on the same field, against the same man, tears broke out of disappointment – ​​now of joy and relief.