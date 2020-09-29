Tennis | Djokovic crushed the Swedish hope Ymer in his French Open opening

In the next round, Djokovic will face Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis.

French in the open Novak Djokovic convincingly began the hunt for the 18th Grand Slam tournament victory of his career. Djokovic won the Swedish hope Mikael Ymerin readings 6–0, 6–2, 6–3.

Three weeks ago, Djokovic was disqualified in the fourth round of the US Open after hitting the ball against the line referee. This time he was the embodiment of self-control when he overthrew a young Swede.

Had the stands been full of tennis fans, Djokovic could have expected a kind mockery of the French. The audience was now present with only a handful and the atmosphere was polite. Djokovic, 33, charmed his audience with his skills.

The first round only took 20 minutes as Ymer struggled to get some sort of grip on the game.

When Djokovic lost his pass in the second set, he just content to laugh.

Djokovic even gave applause to his opponent as the 22-year-old Swede ran to the backfield to return the ball and hit the ball back between his legs.

Ymer, ranked 80th on the world list, took a manly view of his impossible task of defeating number one on the world list. In the third set, Djokovic fumbled for a moment, but regained his concentration and inevitably secured the victory.

Djokovic had a perfect chance to win the US Open Rafael Nadalin and Roger Federerin in his absence. That would have lifted him one Grand Slam tournament win from Nadal and two victories from Federer. That plan went wrong when a frustrated slap on the ball hit a female line judge in the neck.

After rejection and humiliation, Djokovic won the Rome tournament, and now he looks like a strong candidate to win the French Open.

Source: Reuters. Season 3/3 grand slam, French Open, € 38 million prize pool:

Round 1 of the singles, matches between placed and Nordic players:

Men: Novak Djokovic Serbia (1) –Mikael Ymer Sweden 6–0, 6–2, 6–3, Matteo Berrettini Italy (7) –Vasek Pospisil Canada 6–3, 6–1, 6–3, Christian Garin Chile ( 20) –Philipp Kohlschreiber Germany 6–4, 4–6, 6–1, 6–4, Dusan Lajovic Serbia (22) –Gianluca Mager Italia 6–4, 7–6 (7–4), 4–6, 6 –1.

Women: Karolina Pliskova Czech Republic (2) –Mayar Sherif Egypt 6–7 (9–11), 6–2, 6–4, Sofia Kenin USA (4) –Ludmila Samsonova Russia 6–4, 3–6, 6–3 , Alison Van Uytvanck Belgium – Rebecca Peterson Sweden 2–6, 6–3, 6–1, Clara Tauson Denmark – Jennifer Brady USA (21) 6–4, 3–6, 9–7, Jelena Rybakina Kazakhstan (14) – Sorana Cirstea Romania 6–0, 6–3, Irina Maria Bara Romania – Donna Vekic Croatia (26) 6–3, 6–4.