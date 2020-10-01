Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | Djokovic continues in crushing numbers at the French Open; the opponent won only five games

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 1, 2020
in World
0

World list one Novak Djokovic continues victoriously in the grand slam series of tennis in the French Open.

Djokovic knocked down Lithuania in the second round in Paris Ricardas Berankisin crushed numbers 6–1, 6–2, 6–2.

The victory was for Djokovic in the French Open 70th career. He is chasing the 18 grand slam championships of his career in Paris. The next Serb will face Colombia Daniel Elahi Galanin, which is 153rd on the world list.

After only an hour and 23 minutes of second-round match, Djokovic woke up with sympathy for the opponent who suffered from back problems.

“Ricardas had a hard time in the third set because he had an injury and couldn’t move properly on the field,” Djokovic said.

He continued in the Berankis crusher from where the Swedish in his opening round match Mikael Ymer against. Like Ymer, Berankis won only five games in the entire match against Djokovic.

“It felt good today. I did the same as in the opening round. I want to continue with the same pattern, ”Djokovic said.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Grenoble opens the first reserved lane for carpooling on a motorway in France

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In