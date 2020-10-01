Tennis | Djokovic continues in crushing numbers at the French Open; the opponent won only five games

World list one Novak Djokovic continues victoriously in the grand slam series of tennis in the French Open.

Djokovic knocked down Lithuania in the second round in Paris Ricardas Berankisin crushed numbers 6–1, 6–2, 6–2.

The victory was for Djokovic in the French Open 70th career. He is chasing the 18 grand slam championships of his career in Paris. The next Serb will face Colombia Daniel Elahi Galanin, which is 153rd on the world list.

After only an hour and 23 minutes of second-round match, Djokovic woke up with sympathy for the opponent who suffered from back problems.

“Ricardas had a hard time in the third set because he had an injury and couldn’t move properly on the field,” Djokovic said.

He continued in the Berankis crusher from where the Swedish in his opening round match Mikael Ymer against. Like Ymer, Berankis won only five games in the entire match against Djokovic.

“It felt good today. I did the same as in the opening round. I want to continue with the same pattern, ”Djokovic said.