World number one Carlos Alcaraz suffered from cramps during the semi-final.

Tennis third in men’s world statistics Novak Djokovic will aim for a record 23rd career grand slam victory on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Serbian secured his place in the final of the French Open by defeating the world number one Carlos Alcarazin 6–2, 5–7, 6–1, 6–1.

Spain’s Alcaraz, 20, suffered from muscle cramps during the last two rounds.

“Cramps and physical problems are the last thing you want at this level and at this stage of a grand slam,” Djokovic said.

“I feel for him and I feel sorry. I hope he will recover soon,” continued the Serb, who reached the 34th grand slam final of his career.

Double Roland Garros winner Djokovic would reach the final by winning the men’s grand slam victory statistics for the first place over Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic and Spain’s Nadal now share the top spot with 22 number one positions. Nadal, the king of mass courts who has won the French Open no less than 14 times, is currently recovering from hip surgery and is not participating in the tournament.

In the final, Djokovic will either face the Norwegian, who is ranked fourth in the world Casper Ruudin or German Alexander Zverevwhich is ranked 27th in the statistics.

Ruud and Zverev will meet in their semi-final later on Friday.