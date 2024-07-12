Tennis | “Disturbing” videos of Emil Ruusuvuore’s Russian friend’s tantrums are spreading: “It went a little too far”

Tennis|Emil Ruusuvuori has noted the tennis crowd’s concern for his friend.

Finn tennis star Emil Ruusuvuori played in the second ATP tour final match of his career in Hong Kong at the beginning of the year. Even though the match ended with the Finn’s defeat, there were cheerful moments at the end, when the Finn faced his opponent, Russia, on the net Andrei Rublev.

The duo’s warm-hearted hug and words of praise for each other inspired the administrators of the ATP tour’s social media accounts to promote the “brotherly romance” of Ruusuvuori and Rublev.

The open friendship between a Finnish and a Russian athlete suddenly sounds like a surprising phenomenon in 2024, but Rublev is an unusual Russian in many ways. The 26-year-old has publicly opposed Russia’s war in Ukraine and is known behind the scenes of the professional tennis tour as a man who few have bad things to say about.

“He’s one of the nicest guys out there,” Ruusuvuori confirms at a charity event organized by Vitamin Well at the sports park in Meilahti.

Twosome got to know each other in 2022 at the US Open, where they ended up practicing a lot together after the Ruusuvuore singles tournament was over. Rublev progressed to the quarterfinals in the tournament and enjoyed his time together with the Finn.

“After the US Open, we have become good tennis friends. I enjoy playing against Emil and knowing him,” Rublev himself said in Hong Kong after the final.

“He did really well that year. Since then, we have practiced and played many times,” Ruusuvuori recalls.

Despite his reputation as a nice guy, Rublev also has a darker side, which has surfaced even more often in 2024. While on the field, the Russian falls into startlingly strong fits of rage at bad moments, which are usually directed at himself.

This summer, at both Wimbledon and the French Open, Rublev’s tournament has ended with a mental breakdown and behavior that has caused concern and shock among those who follow tennis.

After losing the opening round of Wimbledon, a well-known tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg demanded sanctions on the Russian for his behavior.

“Rublev cannot do this. If for no other reason, then because it is disturbing for the public to see,” wrote Rothenberg at the time.

Known for his extremely calm nature, Ruusuvuori says he partially understands his friend’s behavior.

“He just lives and breathes tennis with every cell. You can see how much it means to him. Now it may have gone a little too far a few times, boiled over. But when everything is put together, there’s not much to blame,” Ruusuvuori says.

Ruusuvuori, who himself had his fair share of difficult moments during the previous year, reminds us that on the field we only see a small slice of a person’s life, and everything that happens outside of it affects mood and actions.

“I saw a lot of news now that some people are starting to worry a bit, but of course it’s a matter between him and the team. You never know what’s going on outside the field”, whether something extra will come from it.

“I wouldn’t too easily condemn something like that, when it’s self-directed, after all. If it starts to hurt others, that’s a different matter. “